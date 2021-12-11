Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.06.

NYSE:LEN opened at $116.91 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.