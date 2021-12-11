Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 100,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $116.91 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

