Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard Sells 764 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total value of $250,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.67 and its 200-day moving average is $323.26. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.
