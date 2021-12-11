Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard Sells 764 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.26, for a total value of $250,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.67 and its 200-day moving average is $323.26. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

