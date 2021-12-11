Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Up 4.5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) shares were up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

