LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $178.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $133.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,864. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

