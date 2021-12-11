LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Issues Earnings Results

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

LianBio stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. LianBio has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

