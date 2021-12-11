Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,751.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

