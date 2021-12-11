Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

