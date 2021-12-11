Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.38. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 3,666 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $709.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $19,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

