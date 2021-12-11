Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $2,822.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,206.54 or 0.99605559 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,404,887 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

