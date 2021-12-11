Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56 ($0.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on LLOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

LON LLOY opened at GBX 46.34 ($0.61) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.22. The firm has a market cap of £32.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

