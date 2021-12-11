Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.42. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $22.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $28.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $344.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.42 and its 200 day moving average is $360.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

