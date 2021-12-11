Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $111.00 at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of LOVE opened at $81.31 on Thursday. Lovesac has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

