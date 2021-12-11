Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $473.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.50.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.