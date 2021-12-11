M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

