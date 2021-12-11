Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.54

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.54 and traded as high as $94.85. Magellan Health shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 60,502 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 212.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 164.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
