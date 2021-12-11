Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.54

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.54 and traded as high as $94.85. Magellan Health shares last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 60,502 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 212.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 164.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.