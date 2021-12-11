Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.52. 22,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

