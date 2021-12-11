Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.72. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.88%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,549 shares of company stock worth $157,797. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

