Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $53,109.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.88 or 0.08265331 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

