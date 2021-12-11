Maxim Group Lowers First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.73.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.