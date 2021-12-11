McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.66. 82,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,473. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McGrath RentCorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

