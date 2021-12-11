McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $300.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $233.09 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

