Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 205 ($2.72).

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 190 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 228 ($3.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.47. The firm has a market cap of £210.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

