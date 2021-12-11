Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medifast by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $5,934,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.46 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

