megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $150,752.44 and $7,650.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007007 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

