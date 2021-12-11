Megacoin Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $192,965.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00317445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,768,680 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

