Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $897,126.09 and approximately $19.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00288205 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

