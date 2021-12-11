Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.