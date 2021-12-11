Method Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $180.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $341,691.25 and $180.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

