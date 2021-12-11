Michael D. Hansen Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.