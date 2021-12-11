Michael E. Gioja Sells 591 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAYX stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,057,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

