Millennium Management LLC Buys 40,258 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 75.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $8.45 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

