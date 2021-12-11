Millennium Management LLC Buys 6,849 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

