Millennium Management LLC Has $984,000 Stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 242.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of TELA Bio worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $208,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 28,055 shares of company stock valued at $349,267. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.69 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

