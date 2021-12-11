Millennium Management LLC Sells 10,401 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

URGN stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

