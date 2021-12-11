Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

