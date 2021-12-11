Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $92.80 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $200.88 million and approximately $92.80 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

