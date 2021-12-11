Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $19.60 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $394.37 or 0.00815164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $30,068.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 49,696 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

