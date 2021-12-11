Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 514,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 867,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The stock has a market cap of C$56.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.