Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,032 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.