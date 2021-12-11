Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

