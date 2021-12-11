MKM Partners Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $485.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
