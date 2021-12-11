MKM Partners Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $485.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

