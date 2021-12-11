MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.24.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $6,374,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.