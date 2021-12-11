MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $533.24.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

