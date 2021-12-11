Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 491,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,684. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

