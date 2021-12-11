Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.41. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

