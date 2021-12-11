Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,127 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 248,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

