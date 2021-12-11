Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,622 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

