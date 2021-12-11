Morgan Stanley Buys 19,670 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

