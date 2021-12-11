Morgan Stanley Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 550,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of INCO opened at $57.40 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

